Russian Court Takes Federal Media Watchdog's Side In Data Privacy Suit Against Google

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russian Court Takes Federal Media Watchdog's Side in Data Privacy Suit Against Google

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) A court in Moscow ruled on Wednesday to satisfy the suit of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, IT and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) against Google over the violation of law on personal data protection, Sputnik has learned from the court.

"The court ruled to satisfy in full the claims of [Roskomnadzor] against Google LLC, D/B/A YouTube in defense of the rights of personal data subjects to recognize the activity of a webpage as unlawful and violating a citizen's right to privacy and personal and family secrets, and to recognize the information disseminated online via the named internet resource as information violating Russia's legislation on personal data," Tagansky Court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk said.

While not elaborating on Roskomnadzor's demands, Gurinchuk said that the ruling created grounds for including Google in the register of entities recognized as violating persons' right to privacy.

Under the Russian legislation, if Google ends up in the register, it will have to respond to any violations reported to it by Roskomnadzor within three Calendar days or else have the faulty account in the platform that has committed the violation blocked.

More Stories From Technology

