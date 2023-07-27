Open Menu

Daniyal Sohail Published July 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Russian Crew to Conduct Psychological Tests at ISS - Cosmonaut

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian cosmonauts at the International Space Station (ISS) will take part in a psychological study in orbit, while the entire international crew will be "indirectly" involved in it, Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov told Sputnik.

Borisov will go to the ISS in August as part of the SpaceX Crew-7 mission.

"There are a lot of interesting experiments related to psychology. We will fill out special questionnaires, answer questions about what we think about each other, we will observe how the dynamics change, what happens when we work together for so long," Borisov said.

Everyone will "indirectly participate" in the experiment, he added.

"Because we are being asked not only about what we think of the Russian crew members, but what we think about everyone, and from this we can understand how international crews influence its members, how communication takes place in space," the cosmonaut said.

There are also projects on which Russian cosmonauts will work together with the Japanese or the European space agency.

Borisov said he will also take part in a project to grow quail eggs, as well as a number of other Russian and international experiments. Eggs are an important source of protein, which is crucial for the human body and therefore, its intake in space needs to be observed and studied.

A Crew Dragon spacecraft with a crew of four, including Russian cosmonaut Borisov, as well as Japanese, American and European astronauts, will launch to the ISS on August 17. The crew is planned to remain in orbit for about 190 days.

