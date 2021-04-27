UrduPoint.com
Russian Cybercenter Says SolarWinds Software Had Security Breaches Back In 2017

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:03 PM

The software of US tech firm SolarWinds, which was the subject of a massive cybersecurity attack that is blamed on Russia, did not meet security requirements, with data to access it having been available on the shadow Internet back in 2017, the chief of Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents said on Tuesday

Earlier in April, the Biden administration slapped sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals over Moscow's alleged role in last year's SolarWinds hack on US information technology systems and other hostile acts against US interests.

Moscow has denied the allegations as groundless.

"It should be noted that the targeted software was launched without security requirements being observed," Nikolay Murashov said at an online briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

"Thanks to the investigation of the incident, it became known that back in 2017, SolarWinds employee Ian Thornton-Trump warned about existing problems with cybersecurity, but was not heeded. Back then, the data to access the SolarWinds remote control software was available on the darknet [the shadow segment of the Internet], " he added.

