Russian Defense Ministry Approves Design of Modified Angara-A5M Carrier Rocket - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry and Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos have approved the specifications and design of modified Angara heavy-class carrier rocket, which features improved cargo capacity, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik on Friday.

"Roscosmos and the Russian Ministry of Defense have agreed on a new modification of the Angara launch vehicle, the Angara-A5M," the source said.

According to the source, the Defense Ministry and Roscosmos are planning to sign the initial contract on supplies of Angara-M launch vehicles shortly after the planned resumption of flight tests in 2020.