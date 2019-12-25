Russian Defense Ministry Orders Development of Combat Robots Shturm, Soratnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has begun work on developing heavy- and middle-class combat robotic systems called "Shturm" (Assault) and "Soratnik" (Brother-in-Arms), respectively, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Gen. Oleg Salyukov said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, research and development work has begun on the creation of heavy- and middle-class robotic systems 'Shturm' and 'Soratnik,'" he told reporters after an expanded meeting of the ministry's board.

Putting combat robotic systems into service, as well as developing tactics for how to use them will change how combined armed formations carry out tactical combat tasks, the commander added.

Salyukov also said that state tests of the two latest modifications of the Taifun-K family of armored 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles and with a remote control combat module were completed with good results.

"In the near future, it is planned to complete state tests of modernized models of armored weapons and begin serial production of a new T-90M tank and a modernized infantry fighting vehicle," he said.

The commander reminded everyone that state contracts had been concluded to test prototypes of Armata tanks, the Kurganets-25 infantry fighting vehicles and the Boomerang armored personnel carriers.

The development of a new inter-service artillery system called Koalitsiya-SV is nearing completion, Salyukov said, and the development of a series of highly mobile artillery and mortar weapons on various chassis configurations, including for operations in the Arctic region, will be finished soon.