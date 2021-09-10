UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Launches Military Satellite From Plesetsk Cosmodrome

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Launches Military Satellite From Plesetsk Cosmodrome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The space forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched a military satellite atop the Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

"On Thursday, September 9, at 22.59 Moscow time [19:59 GMT],, the combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces launched the Soyuz- 2.1v light carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the launcher No. 4 of the site No. 43 of the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement says.

The ministry clarified that all pre-launch operations and the launch it took place in the normal mode. The ground control of the Aerospace Forces monitored the launch and flight of the launch vehicle.

It was the 7th launch of the Soyuz-2.1v light-class rocket, flight tests of which began at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2013.

The ministry then said that the satellite had been successfully put into orbit.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vehicle SITE September All From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

2 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

57 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

57 minutes ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

1 hour ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

1 hour ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.