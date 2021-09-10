Russian Defense Ministry Says Launches Military Satellite From Plesetsk Cosmodrome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The space forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched a military satellite atop the Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

"On Thursday, September 9, at 22.59 Moscow time [19:59 GMT],, the combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces launched the Soyuz- 2.1v light carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the launcher No. 4 of the site No. 43 of the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (the Plesetsk cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement says.

The ministry clarified that all pre-launch operations and the launch it took place in the normal mode. The ground control of the Aerospace Forces monitored the launch and flight of the launch vehicle.

It was the 7th launch of the Soyuz-2.1v light-class rocket, flight tests of which began at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2013.

The ministry then said that the satellite had been successfully put into orbit.