Russian Defense Ministry Says Tested Latest Small Monitor Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:25 AM

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it had tested the latest small "inspector" satellite that monitored another satellite from a close distance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it had tested the latest small "inspector" satellite that monitored another satellite from a close distance.

"As a result, the Russian Defense Ministry received valuable information about the technical status of the monitored object, which was transmitted to the earthside control systems," the ministry said.

More Stories From Technology

