Russian Defense Ministry Says Tested Latest Small Monitor Satellite

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it had tested the latest small "inspector" satellite that monitored another satellite from a close distance.

"As a result, the Russian Defense Ministry received valuable information about the technical status of the monitored object, which was transmitted to the earthside control systems," the ministry said.