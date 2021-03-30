UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Sues Manufacturer Of GLONASS Satellites - Court

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:13 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Sues Manufacturer of GLONASS Satellites - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Defense has filed another suit against the Krasnoyarks-based contractor that has developed and manufactured the satellites for the GLONASS constellation, demanding over 816 million rubles ($10 million) in damages, according to an entry on the Moscow Court of Arbitration e-register.

The suit against ISS-Reshetnev Company was filed on Monday on grounds not elaborated in the entry on the court register.

The Moscow Court of Arbitration is already reviewing several suits filed by the defense ministry against the contractor over the past few years, including one worth 2.1 billion rubles in contractual penalty, two worth 1.6 billion rubles each, and one worth 568 million rubles.

The largest suit, worth 6.8 billion rubles, was filed in 2019. ISS-Reshetnev Company was accused of breaching a 4.8 billion state contract under which it was supposed to modernize a satellite, replacing imported components with domestically-produced ones. The company ended up charged only 1.1 million rubles, as per the rulings of courts of three instances.

ISS-Reshetnev Company is part of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos. It is the leading Russian manufacturer of satellites for application ranging from communications to navigation to broadcast.

GLONASS is a Russian constellation of 28 satellites whose Primary purpose is global navigation services.

