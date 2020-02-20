Russian Defense Ministry Takes Control of Meridian-M Satellite From Ground

Ground facilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces have taken control of the Meridian-M military communications satellite, which was launched earlier in the day from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"The Meridian-M spacecraft ... was put into final orbit at the estimated time and taken into control by ground-based facilities of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Center, which will control it during the orbital flight," the ministry said.

Stable telemetry communication has been established and maintained with the satellite, whose on-board systems are functioning normally, it added.

Meridian satellites are designed for enabling communication between sea vessels and ice reconnaissance aircraft, and coastal and ground stations in the area of the Northern Sea Route. The satellites are also capable of expanding the capacities of the satellite communications network in Russia's Siberia and the Far East in the interests of the country's economic development.