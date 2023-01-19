Russian Digital Development Ministry Still Opposes Blocking YouTube In Russia - Head
Daniyal Sohail Published January 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The position of the Russian Digital Development Ministry regarding blocking YouTube in the country has not changed, it still opposes the idea, Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev said on Thursday.
"The Digital Development Ministry's position in this regard has not changed," Shadayev told reporters.