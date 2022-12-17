Russian Digital Ministry Warns About Mass Theft of Telegram Accounts

Russia's digital development ministry warned on Saturday that online scammers were trying to steal Telegram accounts by tricking numerous owners into giving them access codes.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Russia's digital development ministry warned on Saturday that online scammers were trying to steal Telegram accounts by tricking numerous owners into giving them access codes.

"The Digital Ministry is warning about a mass hijack of Telegram accounts. On December 17, messenger users came under a massive attack by account thieves," it said in a statement.

Users were lured into handing over control of their accounts after receiving fake gifts of a premium subscription from compromised accounts on their contact list.

When clicking on the gift message a user receives an "activation code" that, if shared with the scammer, allows them to take control of the account and resend the scam message to contracts of the stolen account.

Telegram introduced the premium subscription in November. It gives premium users exclusive additional features, including faster downloads and exclusive stickers, while keeping existing features free for the rest of the users.