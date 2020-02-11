UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat On US Concerns Over Satellite Approach: We Do Not Shy Away From Dialogue

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:46 PM

Russian Diplomat on US Concerns Over Satellite Approach: We Do Not Shy Away From Dialogue

Moscow does not shy away from dialogue on US concerns over Russian satellites and is preparing to give answers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Moscow does not shy away from dialogue on US concerns over Russian satellites and is preparing to give answers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

Commander of the new Space Force General John Raymond told Time magazine in an article published Monday that the United States was concerned over a pair of maneuvering Russian satellites allegedly following an American spy satellite.

At times, the Russian satellites reportedly moved to within 100 miles of the American one.

"We do not shy away from dialogue and we give answers after we have done the necessary work internally. We believe that the appearance of weapons in space requires attention," Ryabkov told reporters, after confirming that the US had reached out to Russia on this situation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States From Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE medicine stockpiles ‘sufficient’ for coron ..

33 minutes ago

Trump Seeks to Boost Spending for Artificial Intel ..

2 minutes ago

FIFA Launches Fund to Help Professional Soccer Pla ..

2 minutes ago

Falling Object Observed Over Idlib Where Syrian He ..

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan restores membershi ..

2 minutes ago

All Crew Members of Syrian Military Helicopter Dow ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.