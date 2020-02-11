Russian Diplomat on US Concerns Over Satellite Approach: We Do Not Shy Away From Dialogue

Moscow does not shy away from dialogue on US concerns over Russian satellites and is preparing to give answers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Moscow does not shy away from dialogue on US concerns over Russian satellites and is preparing to give answers, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

Commander of the new Space Force General John Raymond told Time magazine in an article published Monday that the United States was concerned over a pair of maneuvering Russian satellites allegedly following an American spy satellite.

At times, the Russian satellites reportedly moved to within 100 miles of the American one.

"We do not shy away from dialogue and we give answers after we have done the necessary work internally. We believe that the appearance of weapons in space requires attention," Ryabkov told reporters, after confirming that the US had reached out to Russia on this situation.