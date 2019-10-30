UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Early-Warning System Can Detect Any Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - Developer

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:11 AM

Russian Early-Warning System Can Detect Any Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The solid radar field of Russia's missile early-warning system is capable of detecting any kind of intercontinental ballistic missile, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that radar stations deployed across the country have formed a solid radar field of the early-warning system in all directions.

"The existing radar field will detect any intercontinental ballistic missile, and aggressors will face a conterattack, which all our partners should be aware of," Makarov said.

Developers are now making effort to ensure full dual-band coverage, he specified.

"We should understand that this field exists for detecting intercontinental missiles. These are missiles that both we and our partners have at subsurface launch structures or in submarines. As of now, the field has been created, and it is closed, but the commander-in-chief has tasked us with creating a dual-band field: metric and decimetric. As of now, there are sections of metric field, and there are also section of decimetric field. To ensure full coverage, we're creating a station in Murmansk, and the Radio Engineering Institute named after [radio physicist and engineer Alexander] Mints is completing the construction of its station in Vorkuta," Makarov explained.

Related Topics

Russia Makarov Vorkuta Murmansk All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

10 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

10 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.