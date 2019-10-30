Russian Early-Warning System Can Detect Any Intercontinental Ballistic Missile - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The solid radar field of Russia's missile early-warning system is capable of detecting any kind of intercontinental ballistic missile, Scientific and Research Institute for Long-Distance Radio Communications Director General Kirill Makarov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that radar stations deployed across the country have formed a solid radar field of the early-warning system in all directions.

"The existing radar field will detect any intercontinental ballistic missile, and aggressors will face a conterattack, which all our partners should be aware of," Makarov said.

Developers are now making effort to ensure full dual-band coverage, he specified.

"We should understand that this field exists for detecting intercontinental missiles. These are missiles that both we and our partners have at subsurface launch structures or in submarines. As of now, the field has been created, and it is closed, but the commander-in-chief has tasked us with creating a dual-band field: metric and decimetric. As of now, there are sections of metric field, and there are also section of decimetric field. To ensure full coverage, we're creating a station in Murmansk, and the Radio Engineering Institute named after [radio physicist and engineer Alexander] Mints is completing the construction of its station in Vorkuta," Makarov explained.