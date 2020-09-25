Russian Embassy in US Accuses Facebook of Censorship Over 'Absurd' Blocking of Accounts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States on Friday accused Facebook of censorship after the social giant blocked a number of accounts that featured RIA Novosti infographics about the South Kuril Islands.

Earlier this week, Facebook removed three networks allegedly originating from Russia and primarily focusing on affairs in Syria and Ukraine for violating the company's policy against foreign or government interference. Aside from Ukraine and Syria, the content targeted users from several states neighboring Russia with a small portion targeting the United States and the United Kingdom, Facebook added.

"The logic is that it is undesirable for users from Russia to argue on the mentioned topics.

Otherwise, you may end up in the following list of blocked accounts. This is censorship. Some examples cited by Facebook are frankly random or absurd," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Among examples cited by the social network as violating its policy were RIA Novosti infographics about the South Kuril Islands. According to the embassy, if Facebook doubts the islands' belonging to Russia, it means that it questions the decisions of the 1945 Yalta Conference and the results of World War II, which sounds like revisionism.

Within the context, the embassy called on the network's administration to stop avoiding constructive communication with the Russian authorities and establish a normal dialogue on issues of interest to both sides.