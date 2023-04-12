Russian Emergency Ministry, Roscosmos Building Third Space Data Reception Center in Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Russian Emergencies Ministry and Roscosmos space corporation are working on creating a third space data reception center in the Arctic to monitor natural and man-made disasters, the ministry's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Currently, the joint creation of the space data reception center with Roscosmos is underway in Anadyr by analogy with those already opened in Murmansk in 2015 and in Dudinka in 2018," the ministry said.

The data received from the International Space Station (ISS) along with satellite images can be used to monitor natural and technogenic disasters, including wildfires, ice movements on major Russian rivers and volcanic activity, the statement added.

Russia's Arctic region houses nuclear power plants, bases for nuclear icebreakers and nuclear navy vessels, as well as chemical, explosion-prone and fire-hazardous facilities, and important communication infrastructure that may cause man-made disasters. Over 100 natural and technogenic disasters take place in the region annually, with transport accidents (30%), explosions and technical equipment fires (24%) accounting for a major part of them, according to the ministry data.