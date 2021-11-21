Russian Energia Corporation to Work on Draft Design of New Orbital Station - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Russia's Roscosmos space agency has instructed Rocket and Space Corporation Energia to develop a draft design of a new orbital station, the Russian state space corporation's chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

"This week we instructed the Energia corporation to start developing a draft design for a Russian orbital service station ... the draft design will be ready within a year or a year and a half," Rogozin said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday.

He added that the launch of modules for the new station will be carried out from the Vostochny space center using Angara rockets.

Russia plans to complete the operation of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) and establish its own orbital service station in 2027-2028. It will not be permanently inhabited, but will be visited by crews of two to four people. Launches to the new station will be carried out both from the Baikonur and the Vostochny space centers.