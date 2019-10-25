UrduPoint.com
Russian Equipment May Be Installed On India's Spacecraft - Glavcosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

Russian launch service provider Glavcosmos, subsidiary of Roscosmos state space corporation, and the Indian Space Research Organization's Human Space Flight Center (ISRO HSFC) signed an agreement on Friday to evaluate the possibility of using Russian space equipment in life support systems and for providing the thermal regime at the Gaganyaan crewed orbital spacecraft (Sky Vehicle), Glavcosmos said in a statement

"We hope that the signing of this document and the implementation of its provisions will serve both the development of the Indian space program and manned space flights, and in general the further strengthening of good Russian-Indian relations. We will be glad to expand our cooperation," Dmitry Loskutov, Glavcosmos director general said, as quoted by the statement.

The contract, which was signed by Loskutov and the HSFC head Unnikrishnan Nair, will be executed with the involvement of Rocket and Space Corporation Energia.

Sergey Pozdnyakov, general director and chief designer of Research & Development Production Enterprise Zvezda, a Russian company manufacturing life-support systems for human spaceflights, said earlier that India had ordered Russia's space equipment as it was preparing to send its fist manned mission to orbit.

India plans to send its first crewed mission, set to comprise three astronauts, to space by 2022, which will mark the 75th anniversary of its independence, with Russia set to assist it. Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma has told Sputnik that Russia and India will start practically cooperating on the matter in 2019 already.

