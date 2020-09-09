UrduPoint.com
Russian Express-80 Satellite Damaged, Possibly By Space Debris - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian telecommunications satellite Express-80, launched in July 2020 from the Baikonur space center, has been damaged, possibly by space debris, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

The Express-80 was launched into orbit on July 31 together with the Express-103 satellite by the Proton-M launch vehicle with the Briz-M upper stage.

"The Express-80 satellite, when being brought to its operating point, received damage to the onboard systems, presumably due to space debris," the source said.

