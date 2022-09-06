Russian FAS Says Google Play Removed Signs of Antimonopoly Law Violations

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday that Google had complied with its warning and removed signs of violations of antimonopoly law in Google Play

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday that Google had complied with its warning and removed signs of violations of antimonopoly law in Google Play.

"The Antimonopoly Service analyzed the company's actions.

One of the warnings, in addition to removing the ban on alternative payment methods, was to properly inform developers about such changes. Based on the results of the assessnebt, the FAS came to the conclusion that the company actually complied with the warning of the service," the FAS said in a statement.