UrduPoint.com

Russian Film Crew Arrives At ISS To Make First Feature Movie In Space

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), as the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur spaceport.

Due to a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the docking was carried out in manual mode.

The crew will now have to check docking tightness and air pressure, with transfer hatches expected to open only at 17:05 Moscow time (14:05 GMT).

Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days at the ISS.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

26 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

10 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

29 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.