Russian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov arrived at the International Space Station (ISS), as the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Baikonur spaceport.

Due to a failure of the autonomic docking navigation system Kurs, the docking was carried out in manual mode.

The crew will now have to check docking tightness and air pressure, with transfer hatches expected to open only at 17:05 Moscow time (14:05 GMT).

Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days at the ISS.