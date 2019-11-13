Russian Finance Ministry Worried About Leaks of Personal Data of Banks' Clients

The Russian Finance Ministry is deeply concerned over leaks of personal data of Russian banks' clients, especially in the context of ongoing switching to biometric data collection, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Russian Finance Ministry is deeply concerned over leaks of personal data of Russian banks' clients, especially in the context of ongoing switching to biometric data collection, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Wednesday.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reportedly criticized the bill on creating the citizens' digital profiles, claiming that it would dramatically increase the risk of leaks of personal data, including of judges, prosecutors, investigators and security officials. The Russian lower house's Committee on Federal System has warned of significant expenses, proposing to postpone the discussion of the legislation.

"I am worried about occurring leaks, especially given that we are now starting to collect biometric data.

Biometric data leaking is a catastrophe for the person, whose data has leaked ... But as I see it the FSB is actively engaged in security of the data ... We fully support it," Moiseev told reporters.

According to Moiseev, if accountability is enhanced, then banks will have to spend money on better protecting the collected data.

In early October, Russia's state-run Sberbank said it was investigating a database breach that resulted in the leak of personal data of at least 200 clients. The investigation revealed that a Sberbank employee had sold data of 5,000 clients in Darknet. However, a significant share of the information was already outdated, and the clients had not lost any money, the bank said.