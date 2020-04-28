Russian Firms May Get Less Profit Than Expected Under Contract With OneWeb - Glavcosmos

Russian companies may receive less profit than expected under the contract with the UK's OneWeb for launching its satellites if the foreign company does not find investors, Dmitry Loskutov, Director General of Russian launch service provider Glavcosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos state space corporation, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian companies may receive less profit than expected under the contract with the UK's OneWeb for launching its satellites if the foreign company does not find investors, Dmitry Loskutov, Director General of Russian launch service provider Glavcosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos state space corporation, said on Tuesday.

OneWeb company, which was planning to create a constellation of satellites to provide global internet access, announced that it filed for bankruptcy in New York in late March after failing to obtain financing amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"In the worst case, part of our enterprises will make less profit than planned, and Arianespace will probably be forced to look for a load for these carriers. Well, at best, the OneWeb project will gain a second wind - perhaps with the participation of new investors," Loskutov said, as quoted by Roscosmos in a statement.

However, the head noted that Russian enterprises had already received the vast majority of funds under the contract for the launch of OneWeb satellites.

Earlier in April, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said that for the Russian space industry, it was important to conduct the planned launches rather than to get profit, as otherwise, there might be more losses. Rogozin also stated that nine out of the 33 space launches scheduled for this year could be disrupted due to OneWeb bankruptcy and COVID-19.

OneWeb and France's Arianespace have concluded a contract with Glavcosmos to conduct 21 launches to orbit 672 OneWeb satellites using Soyuz carrier rockets. Three launches have already been completed. The contract was estimated at about $1 billion. Arianespace was a direct ordering customer of rockets from Roskosmos.