Russian Foreign Ministry Alarmed Over YouTube News Channel Purge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called rights defenders' attention to YouTube's "political censorship" after it blocked two pro-Orthodox Christian Church news channels.

Double-Headed Eagle, a Russian historical society said earlier in the day that YouTube had taken its news channel offline. The US-based social network also blocked Tsargrad, owned by the society's president, Konstantin Malofeyev.

"We call on relevant international organizations and the rights activists' community to react to this unacceptable action," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

YouTube took down several channels belonging to Russian news agencies in May. All accounts were deleted without an explanation, the ministry said, arguing YouTube's behavior proved that its owner, Google, was doing Washington's bidding by "purging Russian sources from the global infoscape."