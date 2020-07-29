UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Alarmed Over YouTube News Channel Purge

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Alarmed Over YouTube News Channel Purge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called rights defenders' attention to YouTube's "political censorship" after it blocked two pro-Orthodox Christian Church news channels.

Double-Headed Eagle, a Russian historical society said earlier in the day that YouTube had taken its news channel offline. The US-based social network also blocked Tsargrad, owned by the society's president, Konstantin Malofeyev.

"We call on relevant international organizations and the rights activists' community to react to this unacceptable action," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

YouTube took down several channels belonging to Russian news agencies in May. All accounts were deleted without an explanation, the ministry said, arguing YouTube's behavior proved that its owner, Google, was doing Washington's bidding by "purging Russian sources from the global infoscape."

Related Topics

Google Russia Washington Eagle May YouTube Church Christian All From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

2 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

2 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

3 hours ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.