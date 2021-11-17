Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in Space

Moscow considers it necessary to start coordinating an international legal instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Moscow considers it necessary to start coordinating an international legal instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Unlike Washington, Russia did not enshrine in its doctrinal documents the task of achieving military superiority in outer space. On the contrary, from the very beginning of the exploration of outer space, we adhere to a consistent line of preventing an arms race in outer space and preserving space for peaceful purposes. By this, we consider it necessary to proceed as soon as possible with harmonization of an international legally binding instrument on the preventing an arms race in outer space," Zakharova said in a statement.

"There is a basis for such work � the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, the use of force or the threat of force against space objects," she said.

The agreement proposed by Russia could include a ban on the deployment of any types of weapons in space, as well as the use of force or threat of force in space, from space or in relation to space, she stressed.