UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls For Creation Of Mechanism To Prevent Arms Race In Space

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:21 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in Space

Moscow considers it necessary to start coordinating an international legal instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Moscow considers it necessary to start coordinating an international legal instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Unlike Washington, Russia did not enshrine in its doctrinal documents the task of achieving military superiority in outer space. On the contrary, from the very beginning of the exploration of outer space, we adhere to a consistent line of preventing an arms race in outer space and preserving space for peaceful purposes. By this, we consider it necessary to proceed as soon as possible with harmonization of an international legally binding instrument on the preventing an arms race in outer space," Zakharova said in a statement.

"There is a basis for such work � the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, the use of force or the threat of force against space objects," she said.

The agreement proposed by Russia could include a ban on the deployment of any types of weapons in space, as well as the use of force or threat of force in space, from space or in relation to space, she stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington From Agreement Race

Recent Stories

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

4 minutes ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

4 minutes ago
 US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tu ..

US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday for Talks on Yemen - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give ..

Pakistan urges Security Council, UN chief to give 'high priority' to resolving K ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.