Russian Foreign Ministry Urges YouTube To Stop Political Moderation After MH17 Film Ban

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges YouTube to Stop Political Moderation After MH17 Film Ban

Moscow is urging the administration of YouTube to stop politicizing content moderation, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday, regarding the platform's ban of a film about the MH17 crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Moscow is urging the administration of YouTube to stop politicizing content moderation, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday, regarding the platform's ban of a film about the MH17 crash.

"We are calling on the administration of YouTube to reconsider their decision and refrain from such politically-motivated moderation. With these actions, the hosting is breaching the right of its users to search for, access and spread information and ideas in any way and regardless of state borders," Zakharova told a briefing.

More Stories From Technology

