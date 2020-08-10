UrduPoint.com
Russian Future Oryol Spacecraft For Lunar Missions 4 Times Cheaper Than US Models- Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Russian Future Oryol Spacecraft for Lunar Missions 4 Times Cheaper Than US Models- Rogozin

The creation of Russia's prospective Oryol (or Orel, translated as Eagle) spacecraft for lunar missions will cost 60 billion rubles (about $800 million), which is 3.5-4 times less than the United States have spent for the development of its manned spacecraft for flights to the International Space Station (ISS), the head of Russia's Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said in an interview published on Monday

"The development of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft cost $3.5 billion of budget funds, and Boeing received $4 billion [for the development of Starliner spacecraft].

At the same time, our more technologically complex Oryol spacecraft that is currently under development, costs only $1 billion or even less � 60 billion rubles," Rogozin said, as aired in a show on YouTube.

The first manned flight of the Oryol spacecraft to the ISS is projected to be carried out in September 2025.

The Oryol is being designed for deep space missions, primarily in lunar orbit. The spacecraft will also be able to replace the Soyuz launchers for transporting cosmonauts to the International Space Station.

