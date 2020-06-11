UrduPoint.com
Russian-German Observatory Completes First All-Sky Hard X-Ray Survey - Scientists

Thu 11th June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Russian-German Space Observatory Spektr-RG has completed the first-ever all-sky hard X-ray survey, the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences said.

"We have made it - the ART-XC telescope of the Spektr-RG observatory has completed its first all-sky survey! As we have predicted, it took almost a half of the year, during which the telescope was permanently monitoring the sky in hard X-rays," the institute said on Wednesday.

The institute said that the all-sky map with a similar resolution had been created by the German observatory ROSAT in soft X-rays 30 years ago.

Other sky hard X-ray maps have a much worse resolution that the map prepared by Spektr-RG.

The Spektr-RG mission is a joint project between Roscosmos and the German space agency DLR. Spektr-RG was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 13.

For the next four years, the telescope is expected to perform eight all-sky surveys to map X-rays sources in the universe with unprecedented detail.

