UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-German Space Telescope Begins Composing Map Of Universe - Academy Of Sciences

Daniyal Sohail 53 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Russian-German Space Telescope Begins Composing Map of Universe - Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Russian-German Space Observatory Spektr-RG, launched into orbit in July, has initiated its mission to map the entire universe, the lead scientist of the Russian section of the joint project and head of the high-energy astrophysics department of the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences, Mikhail Pavlinsky, told Sputnik.

The Russian-German telescope reached its operational point of 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) away from Earth on Monday where it is set to map the entire sky in unprecedented detail.

"The scientific program is already underway. We started it in August. With the help of the Russian telescope ART-XC [Astronomical Roentgen Telescope X-ray Concentrator], we have investigated several dozen sites, hundreds of sources. There have been observations of pulsars, supernova explosions, extragalactic objects, the Andromeda galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud," Pavlinsky said.

The Spektr-RG mission is a joint project between Roscosmos and the German space agency DLR. Spektr-RG was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on July 13.

For the next four years the telescope is expected to perform eight all-sky surveys to map X-rays sources in the universe with unprecedented detail. The 2.5 years after that are planned for observations of selected galaxy clusters.

X-ray telescopes are best suited for photographing distant objects of the universe, such as clusters of galaxies, active galactic nuclei, supernova remnants and x-ray binary stars. All these objects are extremely hot and, as a result, emit x-ray radiation. Telescopes of this type are extremely useful for studying the distant history of the universe. The difficulty of observation in the x-ray range is that the telescope must be raised above the atmosphere of the earth, opaque to x-rays.

Related Topics

Russia German Lead Kazakhstan July August All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Zoom into the Details of Life with OPPO Reno2 TVC!

18 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

11 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.