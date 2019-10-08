UrduPoint.com
Russian-German Spektr-RG Observatory Suffers Unidentified Influence In Space - Supervisor

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:11 PM

The Russian-German Spektr-RG space observatory has suffered some unidentified influence in space, and due to this over 50 percent of all the mirror modules of the eROSITA telescope remain switched off, Peter Predehl, a German research supervisor of the project, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian-German Spektr-RG space observatory has suffered some unidentified influence in space, and due to this over 50 percent of all the mirror modules of the eROSITA telescope remain switched off, Peter Predehl, a German research supervisor of the project, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have noticed changes in the settings that have not been caused by commands sent from the Earth. As this may be potentially dangerous for the modules, we have left three of them switched on and four of them switched off until we find the reason and the solution," Predehl explained.

Spektr-RG was developed as a joint project of Russian aerospace company NPO Lavochkin and Germany's Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

It is a cutting-edge space observatory that is designed to study the universe with x-rays.

The observatory is supposed to reach its destination, the Lagrange L2 point � one of the locations where gravitational forces of the Sun, Earth and Moon are in equilibrium, making them ideal spots for placing an observatory � and then map the most of massive galaxy clusters in the known universe together with supermassive black holes and other celestial objects for the next four years.

