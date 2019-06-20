Russian Glonass-M Satellite to Enter Into Operation on June 22 - Information Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Russian Glonass-M navigation satellite that was launched into orbit in late May will go into operation on June 22, the GLONASS information center said Wednesday.

"According to GLONASS System Control Center, the Glonass-M 758 (orbital slot 12) is set to enter the orbital constellation on June 22, 2019," the center said in a statement.

The Glonass-M 758 satellite will replace the Glonass-M satellite 723, which has already exceeded its expected service life by 50 percent and is being transferred to the orbital reserve on Wednesday.

The Glonass constellation comprises a total of 27 satellites, including 24 operational devices. The satellites circle the Earth at an altitude of about 11,000 miles and ensure complete coverage of the earth and global signal availability. The system provides 24-hour navigation services, including high accurate location information and precise time to users.