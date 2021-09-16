UrduPoint.com

Russian Gov't Allocates $60Mln To Produce Soyuz Spacecraft For Tourist Flights

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

The Russian government has allocated more than 4.4 billion rubles ($60.6 million) to space company Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Roscosmos state corporation, for production of a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024

"To allocate in 2021 budget funds ... of 4,412,660 thousand rubles for the expenses of State Space Corporation Roscosmos," the government said in a decree, which is dated Wednesday and published earlier on Thursday on the state legal database.

According to the decree, the money is to be funneled to Glavkosmos to fund production of a Soyuz 2.

1a launch vehicle and Soyuz MS piloted cargo spaceship no later than 2024.

Glavkosmos head Dmitry Loskutov said in May that the company was already in talks with potential space tourists and was simultaneously working on putting together a reserve of Soyuz spaceships to make the first tourist flight possible in late 2023. In early June, another Roscosmos subsidiary, spacecraft manufacturer Energia, plans to build two Soyuz spaceships flights by December 31, 2023.

