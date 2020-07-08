UrduPoint.com
Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia's fresh comprehensive program on nuclear science and technology, developed at the instruction of President Vladimir Putin, will be implemented in accordance with the rules for national and federal projects, which means, among other things, the broadening of the powers of state nuclear agency Rosatom's head, Alexey Likhachev, according to a government decree published on the official legal information portal on Wednesday.

In mid-April, Putin instructed the government to create and adopt a program for the development of nuclear science and technology in Russia through 2024 within three months. The program aims at ensuring Russia's energy security and was developed by Rosatom.

According to the decree, provisions used for Russian national and federal projects will apply to the nuclear science and technology program.

In addition, Rosatom will carry out functions similar to those of the federal executive bodies, performed in relation to national and federal projects.

The decree grants the Rosatom chief the authority to head the entire nuclear program. Federal projects within the program will be managed by the deputies or first deputies of Likhachev, or heads of another organization.

The draft program includes research in such key areas as two-component nuclear energy, the development of an experimental bench base, thermonuclear and plasma technologies, new materials and technologies for promising energy systems, reference power units of nuclear power plants, including low-power nuclear power plants.

More Stories From Technology

