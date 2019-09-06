The concept for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in Russia has been agreed on, and the government will present a draft of the relevant decree to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The concept for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in Russia has been agreed on, and the government will present a draft of the relevant decree to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said on Friday.

"We expect that in the coming days the government will present a draft decree to the president of the Russian Federation. We have completed interdepartmental approvals, coordination with the president's administration. Therefore, I think the document is in a high degree of readiness," the official told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Akimov added that the time frame for the signing of the decree would depend on Putin's political agenda.

In June, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media; Sberbank, the country's largest state-owned bank; and members of the expert and business communities prepared a strategy, according to which a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework in the area of AI should be created in Russia by 2030.

With its help, the country should become a global leader in the field, which would, in turn, contribute to the nation's welfare and quality of life, boost economic development, and ensure national security and the proper functioning of law enforcement.

Following a meeting on AI development on May 30, Putin had instructed the government to submit the draft strategy.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.