UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Helicopters To Build About 170 Aircraft In 2020, 95 Of Them For Military Use - CEO

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:28 PM

Russian Helicopters to Build About 170 Aircraft in 2020, 95 of Them for Military Use - CEO

Russian Helicopters holding will build about 170 aircraft in 2020, 95 of them are military helicopters, the company's CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters on Tuesday during the HeliRussia 2020 exhibition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Helicopters holding will build about 170 aircraft in 2020, 95 of them are military helicopters, the company's CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters on Tuesday during the HeliRussia 2020 exhibition.

"In general, we have a program for this year of about 170 helicopters, 95 military aircraft," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Company 2020

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

53 seconds ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

1 minute ago

WAM Report: UAE-Israel Peace Accord will strengthe ..

46 minutes ago

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

1 hour ago

Third ERC aircraft arrives in Khartoum to rescue p ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Development Authority seals 40 properties i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.