- Home
- Technology
- News
- Russian Helicopters to Build About 170 Aircraft in 2020, 95 of Them for Military Use - CEO
Russian Helicopters To Build About 170 Aircraft In 2020, 95 Of Them For Military Use - CEO
Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:28 PM
Russian Helicopters holding will build about 170 aircraft in 2020, 95 of them are military helicopters, the company's CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters on Tuesday during the HeliRussia 2020 exhibition
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian Helicopters holding will build about 170 aircraft in 2020, 95 of them are military helicopters, the company's CEO Andrey Boginsky told reporters on Tuesday during the HeliRussia 2020 exhibition.
"In general, we have a program for this year of about 170 helicopters, 95 military aircraft," he said.