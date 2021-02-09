Russian Intellectual Property Service Says Roscosmos Patented 25 Inventions in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian space agency Roscosmos has patented 25 inventions, including in the area of space vehicle control systems, over the past year, Grigoriy Ivliev, the head of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for Roscosmos, 25 patents were issued in 2020. This is not much for such a corporation. I am sure that in the near future Roscosmos will increase its patent activity," Ivliev said.

According to the Rospatent chief, most of the space agency's developments concern space vehicle control systems that ensure the correction of their orbit and orientation in space.

"Other patented technologies were in the field of satellite communication systems, the purpose of which is to ensure the prompt transmission of messages and telephone communications, including in the polar regions of the Earth," Ivliev added.

Measuring devices used in space, as well as a technology for removing large-sized space debris objects in the near-Earth space, have also been patented, the official noted.