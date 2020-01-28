UrduPoint.com
Russian Internet Watchdog Extends Anti-Piracy Memorandum to January 31, 2021

Russia's anti-piracy memorandum, which aims at removing search engine links to unlicensed content, has been extended to January 31 of the next year, the deputy head of the country's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russia's anti-piracy memorandum, which aims at removing search engine links to unlicensed content, has been extended to January 31 of the next year, the deputy head of the country's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said on Tuesday.

"Since the memorandum took effect, around 2,100,000 links have been deleted. Considering such a high demand in the sector, the memorandum has been extended to January 31, 2021, through a coordinated decision," Vadim Subbotin said.

The anti-piracy memorandum was signed on November 1, 2018, by 12 leading audiovisual rights holders and search and IT companies. The document introduced a pre-trial procedure for resolving disputes between rights holders and search engines regarding links with unlicensed content. The process is overseen by Roskomnadzor. The signatories have also agreed to work on a relevant bill. New members can join the deal.

