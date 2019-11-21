Russian Investigators Open Two New Cases Over Embezzlement During Vostochny Construction

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened two new criminal cases over embezzlement of over 240 million rubles ($3.76 million) during the construction of the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Russian Investigative Committee has opened two new criminal cases over embezzlement of over 240 million rubles ($3.76 million) during the construction of the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

"Based on materials provided by the Russian Interior Ministry's department in the Amur Region, in connection to theft during the construction of facilities of the Vostochny spaceport, two criminal cases have been opened on the grounds of crimes described in Part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code (swindling committed by a person through official position, in a large scale)," the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Investigative Committee, from November 2018 to May 2019 the leadership of an enterprise executing the state contract for building the spaceport provided information to the Tatarstan's department of the Federal Treasury that it was allegedly necessary to repay agreements on equipment lease, which were not in fact implemented, and also provided fake financial and business documents.

"Based on the submitted documents, the department of the Federal Treasury has transferred over 240 million rubles," the Investigative Committee added.

The probe continues, with investigators currently collecting evidence.