Russian ISS Cosmonauts Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov to Space Walk on November 18 - Roscosmos

Russian crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will enter open space on November 18, a spokesperson for Roscosmos, Russia's state space agency, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will enter open space on November 18, a spokesperson for Roscosmos, Russia's state space agency, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts are expected to carry out maintenance tasks on the Poisk, Zvezda and Zarya Russian modules and dismantle parts of a Soyuz spacecraft outside the ISS.

The previous space walk of the Russian ISS crew took place last May.

In mid-September, Sputnik learned from Roscosmos that the exit into open space will be performed from Poisk, a new module in the space station's Russian segment. Until now, space walks were performed from the Pirs module, which is due to be separated from the ISS and removed from orbit in 2021 to make space for another new module, Nauka.

Aside from Russia's Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov, the current ISS crew includes US astronaut Kate Rubins.

