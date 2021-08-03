UrduPoint.com

Russian ISS Cosmonauts Set To Have 2 Spacewalks In Sept To Work On Nauka Module- Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:10 PM

Russian ISS Cosmonauts Set to Have 2 Spacewalks in Sept to Work on Nauka Module- Roscosmos

Russian crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov are expected to enter open space on September 2 and September 8 to try to integrate the Multifunctional Laboratory Module Nauka with the ISS, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russian crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov are expected to enter open space on September 2 and September 8 to try to integrate the Multifunctional Laboratory Module Nauka with the ISS, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"The Russian crew members of the 65th long-term expedition start preparing for the upcoming spacewalks. The next ones are tentatively scheduled for September 2 and 8, 2021. They will be dedicated to the integration of the new Nauka module on the outside of the ISS," the agency said in a statement.

It will take over six months and some 10 spacewalks to complete the new module's integration, the statement added.

Russian Nauka (Science) module was launched to the ISS from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on board a Proton-M carrier rocket and successfully docked with the space station last week. Later, Russian cosmonauts told ground specialists that Nauka's engines had unexpectedly activated, which led to a change in the position of the ISS. The space station's engines had to be switched on in order to compensate for the change.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan Turkish Lira September From

Recent Stories

JKNF calls for shutdown, civil curfew on 5th Augus ..

JKNF calls for shutdown, civil curfew on 5th August in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in ATH during past ..

Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in ATH during past 48 hours

2 minutes ago
 Irishman Bennett to 'go back home' to Bora

Irishman Bennett to 'go back home' to Bora

14 minutes ago
 Rio gold winner Park relaxed as top 10 lead Olympi ..

Rio gold winner Park relaxed as top 10 lead Olympic golf showdown

14 minutes ago
 KP health deptt, UNICEF join hands for global brea ..

KP health deptt, UNICEF join hands for global breastfeeding month

16 minutes ago
 Japanese Gymnast Hashimoto Wins Men's Horizontal B ..

Japanese Gymnast Hashimoto Wins Men's Horizontal Bar Event at Tokyo Games

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.