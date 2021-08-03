Russian ISS Cosmonauts Set to Have 2 Spacewalks in Sept to Work on Nauka Module- Roscosmos

Russian crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov are expected to enter open space on September 2 and September 8 to try to integrate the Multifunctional Laboratory Module Nauka with the ISS, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russian crew members of the International Space Station (ISS) Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov are expected to enter open space on September 2 and September 8 to try to integrate the Multifunctional Laboratory Module Nauka with the ISS, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"The Russian crew members of the 65th long-term expedition start preparing for the upcoming spacewalks. The next ones are tentatively scheduled for September 2 and 8, 2021. They will be dedicated to the integration of the new Nauka module on the outside of the ISS," the agency said in a statement.

It will take over six months and some 10 spacewalks to complete the new module's integration, the statement added.

Russian Nauka (Science) module was launched to the ISS from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on board a Proton-M carrier rocket and successfully docked with the space station last week. Later, Russian cosmonauts told ground specialists that Nauka's engines had unexpectedly activated, which led to a change in the position of the ISS. The space station's engines had to be switched on in order to compensate for the change.