Russian ISS Crew Congratulates People Of Russia On National Flag Day

1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:50 AM

Russian ISS Crew Congratulates People of Russia on National Flag Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, currently serving on board the International Space Station (ISS), have released a congratulatory video on the occasion of the National Flag Day, celebrated in Russia on August 22.

"Dear friends, we congratulate you on the National Flag Day!" Novitskiy said in the video address, published on the website of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

"The tricolor embodies the power of Russia and the greatness of its people, symbolizes the continuity of generations, demonstrates the unity of the Fatherland and strengthens the patriotic spirit," Dubrov said, appearing alongside his colleague.

The National Flag Day has been celebrated in Russia annually on August 22 since it was introduced in 1994 by then-President Boris Yeltsin.

