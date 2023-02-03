UrduPoint.com

Russian IT Giant Yandex To Open Office In Turkey To Develop Services For Local Market

Daniyal Sohail Published February 03, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Russian IT Giant Yandex to Open Office in Turkey to Develop Services for Local Market

Russian tech giant Yandex will open an office in Istanbul on March 1 to allow developer teams provide support and expand services for the Turkish market, the company told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russian tech giant Yandex will open an office in Istanbul on March 1 to allow developer teams provide support and expand services for the Turkish market, the company told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Yandex was planning to launch a hub in Turkey on March 1.

"We have been developing business in Turkey for a long time. For example, mapping and logistics services are already available to local users. This office will focus on teams that need to be in the country to develop services on the local market," the company said, confirming earlier reports.

Yandex has its offices in several countries across the globe, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Israel, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan and Serbia.

Yandex N.V., the Dutch-registered parent company of the Russian IT firm, announced in late November that it was going to restructure the group's ownership and sever itself from the Russian business due to geopolitics. The family trust of Yandex founder and former CEO Arkady Volozh controls 45.1% of the shares in the Dutch group. In June 2022, the EU imposed sanctions against Volozh in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Business Israel Ukraine Russia Turkey Company Armenia Istanbul Uzbekistan Belarus Serbia Kazakhstan Netherlands Hub March June November Market Family Media From

Recent Stories

EU reaches agreement on Russian fuel price caps

EU reaches agreement on Russian fuel price caps

1 minute ago
 Peskov on US Long-Range Missiles for Kiev: Do Not ..

Peskov on US Long-Range Missiles for Kiev: Do Not Forget What Putin Said in Volg ..

1 minute ago
 East African leaders to hold talks on DR Congo unr ..

East African leaders to hold talks on DR Congo unrest

1 minute ago
 Paris Olympics chief organiser says athletes shoul ..

Paris Olympics chief organiser says athletes shouldn't 'suffer' in Russia row

2 minutes ago
 Family of slain Lebanon activist urges UN probe in ..

Family of slain Lebanon activist urges UN probe into port blast

10 minutes ago
 Assets Seized From Ukraine Tycoons in Crimea to Pa ..

Assets Seized From Ukraine Tycoons in Crimea to Pay for Russian Military Effort ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.