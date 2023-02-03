Russian IT Giant Yandex to Open Office in Turkey to Develop Services for Local Market

Russian tech giant Yandex will open an office in Istanbul on March 1 to allow developer teams provide support and expand services for the Turkish market, the company told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russian tech giant Yandex will open an office in Istanbul on March 1 to allow developer teams provide support and expand services for the Turkish market, the company told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Yandex was planning to launch a hub in Turkey on March 1.

"We have been developing business in Turkey for a long time. For example, mapping and logistics services are already available to local users. This office will focus on teams that need to be in the country to develop services on the local market," the company said, confirming earlier reports.

Yandex has its offices in several countries across the globe, including Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Israel, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan and Serbia.

Yandex N.V., the Dutch-registered parent company of the Russian IT firm, announced in late November that it was going to restructure the group's ownership and sever itself from the Russian business due to geopolitics. The family trust of Yandex founder and former CEO Arkady Volozh controls 45.1% of the shares in the Dutch group. In June 2022, the EU imposed sanctions against Volozh in connection with Russia's special operation in Ukraine.