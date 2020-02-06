Russian-Made Soyuz Rocket to Orbit French Spy Satellite in April - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A Russian-made Soyuz-ST carrier rocket will orbit a French optical-electronic reconnaissance satellite CSO-2 after the launch in April from the Kourou space center in French Guiana, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

France shares information received from its military satellites with NATO allies.

"The launch of a Soyuz-ST-A rocket with the Fregat-M booster, carrying the CSO-2 satellite, from Kourou is scheduled for April 10," source said.

Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos, whose enterprises manufacture Soyuz rockets and Frigate boosters, has declined to comment on this subject.