Russian Media Regulator Urges Google to Restore Access to VGTRK Branches' YouTube Channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has demanded that Google immediately lift restrictions on the YouTube channels belonging to the branches of the Russian state-owned VGTRK broadcaster, the media watchdog said on Sunday.

"Roskomnadzor has demanded Google LLC to immediately restore access to YouTube channels of the VGTRK branches that belong to Russian state regional media," the regulator said on Telegram.