Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google to Unblock YouTube Account of Parliament House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded on Tuesday that Google lift suspension of the YouTube channel of the upper chamber of Russian parliament, the Federation Council, arguing that the blocking was an act of censorship the legislative body's work.

Earlier in the day, the Russian upper house said that Google permanently suspended its YouTube accounts, which had about 20,000 videos and over 200,000 subscribers. Google's notification read that the accounts had been blocked due to sanctions.

"Roskomnadzor has demanded that American company Google LLC, which owns YouTube, immediately restore access to the official channels of the Federation Council of Russia on YouTube.

Roskomnadzor considers such actions of YouTube as an unprecedented act of censorship," the regulator said.

Roskomnadzor also noted that the owner of YouTube "deliberately ignores legislative requirements of Russia" by not deleting illegal content and constantly restricting access to accounts of Russian media.

"Since April 2020, Roskomnadzor has identified 87 similar acts of censorship against Russian channels on YouTube," the watchdog added.

Roskomnadzor said on Tuesday that it recommended that Russian organizations and users switch to Russian platforms, which abide by the country's legislation.