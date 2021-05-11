UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Watchdog Demands From Google To Lift Restrictions On RT's Youtube Channel

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:41 PM

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Tuesday sent a letter to Google with demands to lift restrictions on RT's Youtube channel as soon as possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Tuesday sent a letter to Google with demands to lift restrictions on RT's Youtube channel as soon as possible.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the management of Google LLC demanding to remove all restrictions from the YouTube channel of the Russian media RT as soon as possible," the watchdog said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor mentioned that Youtube has blocked access to some content posted on RT's channel, including an interview with virologist Dmitry Lvov.

"The possibility of publishing videos and conducting live broadcasts was also limited under the pretext of spreading inaccurate information about the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 and its consequences," the watchdog added.

