UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Media Watchdog Demands Google To Remove Restrictions On RT's YouTube Channel

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 04:05 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Demands Google to Remove Restrictions on RT's YouTube Channel

Russia's Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) on Saturday demanded that Google lift restrictions on the English YouTube channel of the RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Russia's Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) on Saturday demanded that Google lift restrictions on the English YouTube channel of the RT broadcaster.

"Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the leadership of Google LLC demanding that all restrictions be lifted from the RT YouTube Channel, which belongs to a Russian media, as soon as possible," the statement said.

YouTube previously made inaccessible for viewers a number of videos on RT's English YouTube channel, and also restricted the channel's ability to make live broadcasts, citing alleged COVID-19 disinformation.

According to Roskomnadzor, such actions by the YouTube administration violate the key principles of free distribution of information and constitute an act of censorship against the Russian media.

The watchdog has repeatedly pointed to restrictions that YouTube imposes on access to certain Russian video content. Last fall, the watchdog sent several letters to Google, demanding that it stopped censoring videos published by Russian media, including a documentary about the 2004 Beslan tragedy.

Related Topics

Google Technology Russia YouTube Media All From

Recent Stories

Farah Al Marri wins Amateur Emirati Women’s race ..

1 minute ago

Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit amid fear of ..

26 minutes ago

2 killed, 4 injured in road accidents

5 minutes ago

Farmers and football: the Vietnamese women scoring ..

5 minutes ago

Czech Republic, Switzerland Detect New Indian Stra ..

5 minutes ago

Companies, traders must pass on relief to masses: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.