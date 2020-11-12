Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google LLC demanding to lift restrictions on viewing the documentary "USA 2020: Up in arms" on YouTube channel of the RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google LLC demanding to lift restrictions on viewing the documentary "USA 2020: Up in arms" on YouTube channel of the RT broadcaster.

"Roskomnadzor has asked Google LLC to remove the restrictions on the documentary USA 2020: Up in arms, which is published on the official YouTube channel of the Russian media Russia Today," the statement says.

The agency clarified that in a letter to Google it had indicated that such restrictions on the Russian media had been regarded as an act of censorship that violated the key principles of the free flow of information and unhindered access to it.