Russian Media Watchdog Demands That Google Lift Restrictions Off Sputnik On YouTube

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:38 PM

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Saturday that Google was to lift restrictions off a Sputnik video, which featured an expert critical of lockdown measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Saturday that Google was to lift restrictions off a Sputnik video, which featured an expert critical of lockdown measures.

YouTube blocked an interview of Sputnik France with neuroscience expert Idriss Aberkane, who called the third coronavirus lockdown in France a "health dictatorship.

"

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to the senior managers of Google LLC and demanded that all restrictions be lifted "as soon as possible."

Related Topics

Google Russia France Dictator Media All Coronavirus

