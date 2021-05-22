Russian Media Watchdog Demands That Google Lift Restrictions Off Sputnik on YouTube

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Saturday that Google was to lift restrictions off a Sputnik video, which featured an expert critical of lockdown measures

YouTube blocked an interview of Sputnik France with neuroscience expert Idriss Aberkane, who called the third coronavirus lockdown in France a "health dictatorship.

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to the senior managers of Google LLC and demanded that all restrictions be lifted "as soon as possible."