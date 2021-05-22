- Home
- Technology
- News
- Russian Media Watchdog Demands That Google Lift Restrictions Off Sputnik on YouTube
Russian Media Watchdog Demands That Google Lift Restrictions Off Sputnik On YouTube
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:38 PM
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Saturday that Google was to lift restrictions off a Sputnik video, which featured an expert critical of lockdown measures
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Saturday that Google was to lift restrictions off a Sputnik video, which featured an expert critical of lockdown measures.
YouTube blocked an interview of Sputnik France with neuroscience expert Idriss Aberkane, who called the third coronavirus lockdown in France a "health dictatorship.
"
Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to the senior managers of Google LLC and demanded that all restrictions be lifted "as soon as possible."