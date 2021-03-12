UrduPoint.com
Russian Media Watchdog Is Ready For Dialogue With Twitter, But Company Ignores Requests

Daniyal Sohail 47 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:11 PM

Russian Media Watchdog Is Ready for Dialogue With Twitter, But Company Ignores Requests

Russian media watchdog Rosmonadzor is ready for dialogue with Twitter but representatives of the social network have not yet contacted the agency and have not replied to requests, Yevgeny Zaytsev, the head of Roskomnadzor's department of control and supervision of electronic communications, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russian media watchdog Rosmonadzor is ready for dialogue with Twitter but representatives of the social network have not yet contacted the agency and have not replied to requests, Yevgeny Zaytsev, the head of Roskomnadzor's department of control and supervision of electronic communications, said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the watchdog announced its decision to temporarily slow down Twitter's speed on all mobile phones and on half of desktop devices in Russia over the US social media company's failure to delete banned content.

"We are ready for dialogue, we know all the responsible persons at Twitter and they know us .

.. We have objections related to the distribution of illegal content. They failed to fulfill legitimate requirements of the Russian authorities, so we implemented measures that are envisioned by the law. However, our claims remain unanswered, no one established contact with us, we got no reply to our requests," Zaytsev told the Russian Civic Chamber.

Roskomnadzor is "ready for any kind of dialogue," the official stressed, noting that Twitter can appeal to a Russian court if it has some counter claims.

